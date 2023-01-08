ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The three-day title deciding Super four will be held at the Sanni Abacha Bypass, Birnin Kebbi.

kebbi beach soccer
kebbi beach soccer

The organizers of the Kebbi Beach Soccer League have confirmed the date for the super four of the third edition of the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The super four will be a title decider to determine the winner of the league after three rounds of games.

The super four will be held at the Sanni Abacha Bypass, Birnin Kebbi from January 19 to 21.

Goalkeeper in action at the kebbi beach soccer league
Goalkeeper in action at the kebbi beach soccer league AFP

The qualified four teams are; Marshal Academy Beach Soccer Club (BSC), Iliyasu Sports BSC, Magatakarda BSC, and Dallatun Kalgo BSC.

After three rounds of the group stage games, Magatakarda BSC finished top of Group A with 21 points while Marshal Academy BSC was runners up with 18 points.

Players in action at the beach soccer league
Players in action at the beach soccer league AFP

In Group B, Soccer Club (BSC) and Iliyasu Sports BSC made it to the group while the defending Champions finished fourth.

Hamza Manga of Atiku Bagudu BSC leading the goal chart with twelve goals while Hassan Muhammad of Iliyasu Sports BSC and Ila Yaro of Dallatun Kalgo are second and third on the log with ten goals each.

The Beach soccer worldwide ranked Kebbi beach soccer club known as Kebbi Fishers 49th position in the World.

players in action at the kebbi beach soccer
players in action at the kebbi beach soccer AFP

The Ranking allows the club to maintain its first position in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • kebbi beach soccer

    Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

  • Former Cameroon international M'bami.

    Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

  • Awoniyi and Dennis. (NurPhoto)

    FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

Recommended articles

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

8 reasons Nigeria athletics fans should be thrilled in 2023

8 reasons Nigeria athletics fans should be thrilled in 2023

'Check on Iwobi' - Tyrell Malacia's comes under fire over Instagram post following United win against Everton in FA Cup

'Check on Iwobi' - Tyrell Malacia's comes under fire over Instagram post following United win against Everton in FA Cup

Bosso calls 35 Flying Eagles to camp for U-20 AFCON in Egypt

Bosso calls 35 Flying Eagles to camp for U-20 AFCON in Egypt

FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

PREMIER LEAGUE: “Things are not as bad as previously thought -Source gives update on Iwobi injury

PREMIER LEAGUE: “Things are not as bad as previously thought” -Source gives update on Iwobi injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined