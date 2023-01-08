The organizers of the Kebbi Beach Soccer League have confirmed the date for the super four of the third edition of the league.
Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date
The three-day title deciding Super four will be held at the Sanni Abacha Bypass, Birnin Kebbi.
The super four will be a title decider to determine the winner of the league after three rounds of games.
The super four will be held at the Sanni Abacha Bypass, Birnin Kebbi from January 19 to 21.
The qualified four teams are; Marshal Academy Beach Soccer Club (BSC), Iliyasu Sports BSC, Magatakarda BSC, and Dallatun Kalgo BSC.
Journey to Super 4
After three rounds of the group stage games, Magatakarda BSC finished top of Group A with 21 points while Marshal Academy BSC was runners up with 18 points.
In Group B, Soccer Club (BSC) and Iliyasu Sports BSC made it to the group while the defending Champions finished fourth.
Goals scorer
Hamza Manga of Atiku Bagudu BSC leading the goal chart with twelve goals while Hassan Muhammad of Iliyasu Sports BSC and Ila Yaro of Dallatun Kalgo are second and third on the log with ten goals each.
Kebbi Beach soccer ranked number one in Africa
The Beach soccer worldwide ranked Kebbi beach soccer club known as Kebbi Fishers 49th position in the World.
The Ranking allows the club to maintain its first position in Africa.
