LA LIGA

Ancelotti hails super forwards as Benzema-Vinicius combination hit 30-goal mark in La Liga

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have 45 goal involvements (goals and assists) in La Liga alone so far

Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and Marco Asensio combined to give Real Madrid a 3-0 win over Alaves (IMAGO/Xinhua)
Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and Marco Asensio combined to give Real Madrid a 3-0 win over Alaves (IMAGO/Xinhua)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed the Real Madrid forward trio of Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Junior for their performance in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Alaves.

Recommended articles

Goals from Asensio (63'), Vinicius (80'), and Benzema (91') helped Real Madrid to turn around a difficult first half in the final half-hour of the game to settle the fixture in their favour.

In his post-match press conference, Ancelotti noted that though his team did not perform well in the first half, they still showed commitment all through the match.

Marco Asensio opened the scoring in Real Madrid's victory over Alaves on Saturday.
Marco Asensio opened the scoring in Real Madrid's victory over Alaves on Saturday. AFP

Ancelotti said: "The first part was more difficult for us. But we showed commitment throughout the match. We missed a bit of quality in the final third.

The Italian gaffer stated that he told the Los Blancos players to increase their quality and movement in the opposition's penalty area and this was what worked against Alaves.

Ancelotti also singled Asensio, Benzema, and Vinicius for high praise for turning the game around in Real Madrid's favour.

"At halftime, I told them we needed more movement and quality there. They did it fantastically, especially the 3 forwards," the Real Madrid manager concluded.

Karim Benzema has scored 304 goals and created 155 assists in his Real Madrid career
Karim Benzema has scored 304 goals and created 155 assists in his Real Madrid career AFP

Benzema's first goal after returning from an injury layoff means his partnership with Brazilian forward Vinicius has now produced 31 league goals already with the Frenchman accounting for 18 of those.

The victory also puts Real Madrid seven points ahead of closest challengers Sevilla and with a game in hand.

Los Blancos meet Rayo Vallecano in their next La Liga match on Saturday, February 26 at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and Marco Asensio combined to give Real Madrid a 3-0 win over Alaves (IMAGO/Xinhua)

    Ancelotti hails super forwards as Benzema-Vinicius combination hit 30-goal mark in La Liga

  • The Super Falcons will aim to finish the job in Ivory Coast

    Oshoala missing as Super Falcons jet out to Abidjan for 2nd leg against Ivory Coast

  • Moses Simon was the most creative player on the pitch against PSG.

    Moses Simon stars as Nantes shock PSG to go 5th

Recommended articles

Ancelotti hails super forwards as Benzema-Vinicius combination hit 30-goal mark in La Liga

Ancelotti hails super forwards as Benzema-Vinicius combination hit 30-goal mark in La Liga

Oshoala missing as Super Falcons jet out to Abidjan for 2nd leg against Ivory Coast

Oshoala missing as Super Falcons jet out to Abidjan for 2nd leg against Ivory Coast

Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns victorious in Jeddah,set to face off at Wrestlemania 38

Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns victorious in Jeddah,set to face off at Wrestlemania 38

Obi Toppin wins disappointing Dunk Contest

Obi Toppin wins disappointing Dunk Contest

Karl-Anthony Towns wins 3-Point Contest, Team Cavs victorious in Skills Challenge

Karl-Anthony Towns wins 3-Point Contest, Team Cavs victorious in Skills Challenge

Moses Simon stars as Nantes shock PSG to go 5th

Moses Simon stars as Nantes shock PSG to go 5th

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu
UEL

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen's absence may be the reason why Barcelona are victorious