Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid changed me - Karim Benzema declares

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Benzema enjoyed his best season at Real Madrid following an outstanding 44 goals scored in all competitions last season.

Karim Benzema scored his 40th and 41st goal of the season on Tuesday night
Karim Benzema scored his 40th and 41st goal of the season on Tuesday night

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has revealed how the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has helped to change his game.

Karim has become of one the most feared strikers in the world following an outstanding season with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the face of La Liga and a legitimate Ballon D'Or contender
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the face of La Liga and a legitimate Ballon D'Or contender AFP

The 34-year-old scored a remarkable 44 goals in all competitions to help Real Madrid to a Champions League and La Liga double.

Benzema has become the talisman for Los Blancos following the departure of club legend Ronaldo who left the club for Juventus four years ago.

Ronaldo and Benzema spent 9 years together at Real Madrid.
Ronaldo and Benzema spent 9 years together at Real Madrid. omnisports

However, the Frenchman has risen to the occasion to fill the void left by the Portuguese superstars at the Bernabeu.

Benzema and Real Madrid are hard at work ahead of the European Super Cup against Bundesliga side and Europa Champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

Speaking ahead of the game on Wednesday night, Benzema admitted that his game has completely changed since Ronaldo left the La Liga champions.

Real Madrid's forward Karim Benzema (C) is congratulated by teammates Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and defender Nacho Fernandez after scoring on March 18, 2017
Real Madrid's forward Karim Benzema (C) is congratulated by teammates Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and defender Nacho Fernandez after scoring on March 18, 2017 AFP

"It's been different for me since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid," he said as per Sportsbible.

"It's true that I've scored many more goals, but when Cristiano was here, we had a different style of play, I was providing more assists. He really helped me on and off the pitch.

"But at that time, I did know that I could do more and when he left, it was the time to change my game, change my ambitions and I am doing that well at the moment."

Karim Benzema has been in fine form for Real Madrid.
Karim Benzema has been in fine form for Real Madrid. AFP

Benzema spent nine successful years at Real with Ronaldo but is clearly having fun as the new main man for the legendary club.

He will be looking to get off the mark for the season when Los Blancos clash with Frankfurt later tonight in the Super Cup.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

