Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi sets hearts racing with Barcelona transfer hint

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona are all in a race to sign the 19-year-old RB Salzburg striker

Karim Adeyemi has shone on the biggest stages this season with RB Salzburg
Karim Adeyemi has shone on the biggest stages this season with RB Salzburg

Teenage striking sensation Karim Adeyemi has thrown a new twist to the race for his signature by admitting that he could play for FC Barcelona in the future. The Red Bull Salzburg forward confirmed that he could play for the Spanish giants sometime in the future.

19-year-old Adeyemi is the subject of interest of all major European clubs with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona all casting admiring glances in the direction of the starlet. Whilst his contract with RB Salzburg is in effect till June 2024, there have been lots of rumours of a switch way before then.

Karim Adeyemi (2R) and Noah Okafor have struck up a partnership at RB Salzburg
Karim Adeyemi (2R) and Noah Okafor have struck up a partnership at RB Salzburg Pulse Nigeria

The Salzburg star commented on one of the mooted destinations, particularly name-dropping Barcelona as one of the clubs he would love to play for. Adeyemi also noted that the possibility of always playing in the UEFA Champions League is one of the draws to Camp Nou.

Adeyemi told Marc's: "Barca is one of the best clubs in the world and it is a source of pride that they love me. Of course, I can see myself playing for Barca in the future.

"It's a great club and they always play in the Champions League and if at some point I want to change, it could be for them."

Erling Haaland is another striking sensation to have come from the RB Salzburg team in recent times
Erling Haaland is another striking sensation to have come from the RB Salzburg team in recent times AFP

Adeyemi was one of the 20 finalists for this year's Golden Boy Award, a title ultimately picked up by another Blaugrana player in Pedri. The RB Salzburg striker is living up to the billing after replacing another young striking sensation in Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg last season.

The 19-year-old has netted an astonishing 18 goals so far this season, with four of those coming in the UEFA Champions League. He made his debut for the German national team against Armenia on 5th September and opened his scoring account immediately with Die Mannschaft, netting in a 6-0 victory.

