Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi sets hearts racing with Barcelona transfer hint

19-year-old Adeyemi is the subject of interest of all major European clubs with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona all casting admiring glances in the direction of the starlet. Whilst his contract with RB Salzburg is in effect till June 2024, there have been lots of rumours of a switch way before then.

The Salzburg star commented on one of the mooted destinations, particularly name-dropping Barcelona as one of the clubs he would love to play for. Adeyemi also noted that the possibility of always playing in the UEFA Champions League is one of the draws to Camp Nou.

Adeyemi told Marc's: "Barca is one of the best clubs in the world and it is a source of pride that they love me. Of course, I can see myself playing for Barca in the future.

"It's a great club and they always play in the Champions League and if at some point I want to change, it could be for them."

Adeyemi was one of the 20 finalists for this year's Golden Boy Award, a title ultimately picked up by another Blaugrana player in Pedri. The RB Salzburg striker is living up to the billing after replacing another young striking sensation in Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg last season.