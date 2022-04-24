Karim Adeyemi and Noah Okafor help RB Salzburg secure 16th Championship success

Imago

The defending champions got off to flyer as early three minutes, after Nigerian-born 22-year-old striker - Noah Okafor found the back of the net.

Okafor later turned provider for Salzburg's second goal after he found Karim Adeyemi in the 28th minute to give the league leaders a 2-0 lead.

Luka Sucic later stretched the home side's advantage by adding a third 10 minutes later as it was all Salzburg in the first-half, heading into the break.

It was literally more of the first-half following the resumption of the second 45 as Salzburg continued to be imposing on the game, extremely dominating proceedings.

Sucic who scored the third goal, went down in the box in the 50th minute courtesy of a challenge from 27-year-old Austria Vienna defender Marvin Martins - who would eventually get sent off, for a second bookable offence having already been booked earlier in the game.

However, after intervention from VAR, 21-year-old American attacker, Brendon Aaronson stepped up to score the resulting penalty as Salzburg inflected more damage on their opposition.

Salzburg added a fifth after midfielder, Mohamed Camara was fouled in the 83rd minute.

After a brief VAR check, the young Malian striker stepped up to score the resulting penalty and seal a comprehensive 5-0 demolition of Austria Wien.