Ex-Arsenal forward Kanu Nwankwo was pleased to be reunited with his former manager Arsene Wenger at the CAF Awards 2019 in Egypt.

Kanu worked under Wenger at Arsenal between 1999 and 2004 during the time they won two Premier League titles and two FA Cup trophies together.

The 43-year-old first shared a photo of himself sharing a hug with some while asking fans to guess who it was on Twitter.

“The correct answer is no other than Legendary Arsené Wenger the boss,” Kanu later tweeted with a full photo of himself and Wenger.

Kanu and Wenger were part of the legends of the game that were in Egypt for all the activities marking CAF Awards 2019.

The ex-Nigeria international had played a part in a Legends’ Match on Monday, January 6 2020, a day before the awards.

He was also pictured booted and suited on Tuesday, January 7 for the awards’ night.