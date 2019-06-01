Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo has paid tribute to his former Arsenal teammate Jose Antonio Reyes who died in a car crash on Saturday, June 1 in Spain.

Kanu who played with Reyes at Arsenal for six months in 2004 when they won the Premier League title together joined the rest of the football world to mourn the 35-year-old Spaniard.

“I am devastated by this sad news, Reyes was a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. @arsenal,” Kanu wrote on his Instagram along with a photo of he and the former Sevilla and Atletico Madrid forward.

Twitter Nigeria were also stunned by the death of the forward who is also well known in Nigeria from his Arsenal days.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also paid tribute to the former Spain international on Twitter.

"Our thoughts are with the Spain Football Federation following the sudden demise of Jose Antonio Reyes. May his soul rest and in peace," the NFF social media post reads.

As at the time of this report, Reyes has been mentioned in 513, 000 tweets in Twitter Nigeria as fans mourn the former Arsenal star.

The former Spain international who died at the age of 35 was also number one on the Twitter Nigeria trends as fans paid their tribute.