Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo has been appointed as a Special Assistant on Sports to Imo State Governor Chukwuemeka Ihedioha.

Akwarandu Akwarandu, Special Assistant to Governor Ihedioha confirmed Kanu’s appointment to Pulse Sports on Thursday, August 15.

The former Arsenal star in his role as Special Assistant will assist and advise Governor Ihedioha on sports-related issues.

This will be Kanu’s first political appointment since he retired from football.

Kanu is one of the greatest Nigerian footballers ever and well-remembered for his heroics for Nigeria’s U23 at the 1996 Olympic Games where he led Nigeria to the gold medal in the football event.

Although he didn’t win any trophy with the Super Eagles, Kanu served many years with the national team and made 87 appearances.

Kanu enjoyed a prolific club career winning six league titles with Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Ajax and Arsenal. He also won the Champions League title with Ajax and UEFA Cup with Inter Milan.