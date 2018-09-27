Pulse.ng logo
Kanu Nwankwo attends FIFA The Best Awards with his wife Amara

Kanu Nwankwo Nigerian legend attends FIFA The Best Awards with his wife Amara

The ceremony held on Monday at the Royal Festival Hall in London where Kanu resides with his wife.

Kanu Nwankwo and wife Amara play Kanu Nwankwo attends FIFA The Best Awards with his wife Amara (FIFA via Getty Images)

Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amara made a public appearance together at the FIFA The Best Awards ceremony that held in London on Monday, September 24.

The ceremony held on Monday at the Royal Festival Hall in London where Kanu resides with his wife.

The former Arsenal star looked dapper in a dark suit as he posed on the red carpet with his lawyer wife who was elegant in a red gown.

Kanu Nwakwo and wife Amara play Kanu and his wife have been doing press together ahead of the charity match for Kanu Heart Foundation (Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

 

The couple has been doing a lot of press together for the upcoming charity match for his Kanu Heart Foundation.

The game whose aim is to raise $35M to build a new cardiac centre in Abuja, Nigeria, and reduce costly travel and accommodation fees for sick children and their families will be played on Saturday, September 30 at the HIVE Stadium in Barnet.

The centre will also house accommodation at a much more affordable rate for families to facilitate during their child’s stay, a commendable prospect that certainly makes the cost of treatment manageable and plausible.

The one-off game will feature a slew of African stars and former Premier League players like Sol Campbell, Lauren and Robert Pirès.

Kanu set up the Kanu Heart Foundation in 2000 after he survived a heart defect which had threatened to cut short his brightening career at a time.

Since it was founded, the foundation has assisted 538 heart operations in England, India, Nigeria and Israel.

