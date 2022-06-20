Nigeria and Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu signs 4-year deal with Sportsbet.io

He’ll now represent Sportsbet.io as Global Ambassador after signing a four-year deal, where Kanu will feature across a range of promotions and special activities.

Nwankwo Kanu, Global Ambassador for Sportsbet.io, said: “Signing for Sportsbet.io was the perfect opportunity to join the crypto revolution.

I’ve already seen how crypto can be a force for good in our world, with the Kanu Heart Foundation receiving significant Bitcoin donations.

I’ll be working closely with the team at Sportsbet.io to help spread the word.”

Speaking on the company's latest signee Albert Climent who is the Head of Africa at Sportsbet.io, said: “Nwankwo Kanu needs no introduction, he’s a true football legend and it’s an absolute honour to see him join Team Sportsbet.io.

More people around the world are learning that the best way to bet is with crypto. Keep posted for some very special promotions involving Kanu and our other fantastic ambassadors.”

Last month, Sportsbet.io hosted a special ‘Ahead of the Game’ event in Lagos, Nigeria, where more than 400 people, including Kanu, watched Arsenal take on Manchester United in the Premier League.

As part of a 1 BTC giveaway at the event, a 250mBTC donation was made to the Kanu Heart Foundation.

Kanu joins a strong team of Sportsbet.io Global Ambassadors, including a hat-trick of hip hop legends: King Kaka, Tekno Miles and Cassper Nyovest.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English Premier League team, Southampton FC, and official betting partner of Arsenal FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.