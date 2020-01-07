Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo and Daniel Amokachi joined other football icons for a Legends’ Match on the eve of the CAF Awards 2019.

The crème de la crème of African football is in Egypt for the CAF Awards 2019 which holds on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Before the main awards’ ceremony on Tuesday, Kanu, Amokachi and over 20 legends of African and international football took part in a Legends' Match on Monday, January 6 in Egypt.

The game was played at the Pyramids of Giza, one of the first times a football match has been organised at the iconic venue which has existed since 2560 BC and measures a height of 146.7 metres.

Kanu Nwankwo and Daniel Amokachi take part in Legends’ Match on the eve of CAF Awards 2019 (Instagram/Kanu Nwankwo) Instagram

The Nigerians at the game which also include the like of Super Falcons legend Perpetua Nkwocha played on the African side which was led by the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

Pascal Zuberbuhler, Khalilou Fadiga, Rabah Madjer, Flavio Amado, Ahmed Hassan, Clementine Toure, Diomansy Kamara, El Hadji Diouf, Hidetoshi Nakata, Laura Georges, Weal Gomaa and Jean Ssenide were the other legends on the African side.

2020 Legends' Match (CAF) CAF

The World Legends' team was captained by Brazil legend Cafu and had notable players such as FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Julio Cesar, Juan Sebastian Veron, Portia Modise, Gaelle Enganamouit, Ahmed ‘Mido’ Hossam, Kalusaha Bwalya, Jacqueline Shipanga, Veronica Boquete and Elodie Thomis.

Team World won the game 4-3 with goals from Mido, Gomes, Boquete and Enganamouit finding the back of the net with Flavio and Diouf who scored two goals.