Kanu and wife celebrate son Kachi on 15th birthday [Photos]

Kanu Nwankwo and wife Amara celebrate son Kachi on 15th birthday with throwback photos in Portsmouth jersey.

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu and wife Amara celebrate son Kachi on social media.

Kachi turned 15 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, and mother Amara celebrated the special occasion.

Kachi's birthday comes in the same month of August as his father Kanu who turned 46.

Amara celebrates her son with several throwback photos on her official Instagram account.

ALSO READ - Kanu's famous strike for Arsenal against Chelsea is the goal of the day

Nigeria and Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu signs 4-year deal with Sportsbet.io

Kanu responds to 'fake news' about his presence at Tinubu's novelty match

In the photos, a young Ian is cuddled by his mother Amara and father Kanu wearing a Portsmouth Jersey.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "@kanuiain Happy Birthday son. Thank You for the past 15 years of fun & good vibes.

"We are so lucky to have you. Thank You for my personal hugs 🤗 and thank you for getting me.

"Wishing you a blessed birthday and fabulous year ahead. Much love from mama & papa #happybirthday 🎉🎉🎉 cc: @kingkanu4."

Kanu also took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his son Kachi.

Along with photos was a message that said, "Happy birthday 🎂 my son Kachi Iain Kanu and God bless you.

"We are lucky to have you and God will protect and bless you and give you what your heart desires Amen 🙏 more and more great things ahead 🙏🙏🙏 #happybirthday #godblessyou #thankgod."

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

