Kante returns to training with Chelsea after virus isolation

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante Creator: Ben STANSALL
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante Creator: Ben STANSALL

N'Golo Kante has returned to training at Chelsea following a period of self-isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has missed Blues' matches against Juventus and Southampton, and also sat out France's international fixtures but could be back for the match against Brentford on October 16.

Kante, 30, had battled ankle trouble earlier this season, only to return a positive Covid test.

"N'Golo Kante returned to training following his period of isolation from Covid-19," said a statement on Chelsea's official club website.

"The French midfielder tested positive for Covid ahead of the Champions League trip to Juventus but after completing his period of self-isolation he is now clear to resume training.

"Kante trained away from the main group, working on his fitness with a number of individual drills, with the aim to integrate him after the international break."

