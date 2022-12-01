Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

The four-time champions were relegated at the end of 2021/2022 Nigeria professional Football League Season.
The Kano Pillars have named Former Warri Wolves and Jigawa Golden Stars coach, Evans Ogenyi as their new head coach for Nigeria National League (NNL) football season.
The four-time champions were relegated at the end of 2021/2022 Nigeria professional Football League Season.
The club chairman, Ibrahim Galadima, said Ogenyi was picked ahead of a Mexican, two Ghanaians, one Togolese, one Ivorian and nine other foreigners who applied for the job.
He said that Kano Pillars will look for a quick return to the Nigerian elite league next season after a dismal campaign last term.
Vandrezzer Appoints Ivorian coach
Another NNL side, Vandrezzer Football Club have appointed Ivorian, Niambele Adama Mohamed as the club’s new Head Coach.
The Ivorian holds a UEFA B License from Dansk Boldspil-Union in Denmark.
Niambele said he will build a team that the opponents will be scared of.
“I want to thank the Management of Vandrezzer FC for the trust reposed in me. I am excited to get the opportunity to lead such a big club and I look forward to winning titles with the club, As we prepare for the new season, we would work very hard to make the lion’s den a hard-hitting place for visiting teams as we play for maximum points,” he added.
