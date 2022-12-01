Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

The Kano Pillars have named Former Warri Wolves and Jigawa Golden Stars coach, Evans Ogenyi as their new head coach for Nigeria National League (NNL) football season.

The four-time champions were relegated at the end of 2021/2022 Nigeria professional Football League Season.

The club chairman, Ibrahim Galadima, said Ogenyi was picked ahead of a Mexican, two Ghanaians, one Togolese, one Ivorian and nine other foreigners who applied for the job.

He said that Kano Pillars will look for a quick return to the Nigerian elite league next season after a dismal campaign last term.

Vandrezzer Appoints Ivorian coach

Another NNL side, Vandrezzer Football Club have appointed Ivorian, Niambele Adama Mohamed as the club’s new Head Coach.

The Ivorian holds a UEFA B License from Dansk Boldspil-Union in Denmark.

Niambele said he will build a team that the opponents will be scared of.