Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kano Pillars target to return back to elite league as Vandrezzer unveils Ivorian as new Head Coach

Kano Pillars new coach, Evans Ogenyi
Kano Pillars new coach, Evans Ogenyi

The four-time champions were relegated at the end of 2021/2022 Nigeria professional Football League Season.

Recommended articles

The Kano Pillars have named Former Warri Wolves and Jigawa Golden Stars coach, Evans Ogenyi as their new head coach for Nigeria National League (NNL) football season.

Kano pillars
Kano pillars AFP

The four-time champions were relegated at the end of 2021/2022 Nigeria professional Football League Season.

The club chairman, Ibrahim Galadima, said Ogenyi was picked ahead of a Mexican, two Ghanaians, one Togolese, one Ivorian and nine other foreigners who applied for the job.

empty AFP

He said that Kano Pillars will look for a quick return to the Nigerian elite league next season after a dismal campaign last term.

Niambele Adama Mohamed
Niambele Adama Mohamed AFP

Another NNL side, Vandrezzer Football Club have appointed Ivorian, Niambele Adama Mohamed as the club’s new Head Coach.

The Ivorian holds a UEFA B License from Dansk Boldspil-Union in Denmark.

vandrezzer players celebrating
vandrezzer players celebrating AFP

Niambele said he will build a team that the opponents will be scared of.

“I want to thank the Management of Vandrezzer FC for the trust reposed in me. I am excited to get the opportunity to lead such a big club and I look forward to winning titles with the club, As we prepare for the new season, we would work very hard to make the lion’s den a hard-hitting place for visiting teams as we play for maximum points,” he added.

More from category

  • Amaju Pinnick says this could have been Nigeria's World Cup

    Former NFF president Ammaju Pinnick reveals his World Cup wish for Nigeria

  • Kano Pillars new coach, Evans Ogenyi

    Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

  • Kano Pillars new coach, Evans Ogenyi

    Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

Recommended articles

Former NFF president Ammaju Pinnick reveals his World Cup wish for Nigeria

Former NFF president Ammaju Pinnick reveals his World Cup wish for Nigeria

Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

Qatar 2022: How to Cashout on Serbia vs Switzerland

Qatar 2022: How to Cashout on Serbia vs Switzerland

Ligue 1: PSG to offer Lionel Messi new contract after the World Cup

Ligue 1: PSG to offer Lionel Messi new contract after the World Cup

Nike team up with Liverpool shareholder LeBron James in honour of Merseyside club

Nike team up with Liverpool shareholder LeBron James in honour of Merseyside club

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Costa Rica vs Germany: First-ever female referee and 2 other things to expect tonight

Costa Rica vs Germany: First-ever female referee and 2 other things to expect tonight

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (10)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages