Kano Pillars' Salisu joins two-time Europa League winners

Jidechi Chidiezie
The 20-year-old forward made to switch to Sweden after Kano Pillars got relegated the Nigeria National League.

Saidu Salisu joins IFK Gotenburg on-loan
Swedish club IFK Goteborg have completed the signing of Nigerian forward Saidu Salisu on a season-long loan with an option to buy, from relegated NPFL side Kano Pillars.

The 20-year-old was impressive during a two-week trial and convinced the management of the Swede giants to push for the move.

Salisu becomes the latest player from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to make a switch to the Swedish Allsvenskan after Silas Nwankwo's transfer to Mjallby in February and Franklin Tebo Uchenna's move to Hacken.

In an official announcement, the 13-time Allsvenkan champions and winners of the 1982 and 1987 UEFA Cup (now Europa League), revealed that the former Flying Eagles attacker had been with them on a two-week trial.

"Saidu Salisu has been with us for trial training since two weeks ago. An agreement is now in place with the 20-year-old's Nigerian club Kano Pillars for a loan with the possibility of a permanent transfer.

I'm glad to be here and I'll do my best to help the club - Saidu Salisu to Nigerian journalist Andrew Randa
"The work permit process starts now and we hope the authorities will have it ready in the next few weeks, so that Saidu will be fully ready to play.

Gotenburg manager Mikael Stahre described Salisu as "a powerful striker" and added that he "will be valuable for us to have him with us for a longer period this summer and autumn. This allows us to evaluate Saidu further."

Gotenburg's chief scout Stig Torbjörnsen, described Salisu's physique is his main attribute, and added that he has good potential to succeed in the Allsvenskan.

Saidu Salisu joined Gotenburg from Kano Pillars, who got relegated from the NPFL this season
"I have been in Nigeria and seen Saidu in place both in matches and in training. He was very good in a tournament I followed earlier this summer.

"Saidu's physique is his main attribute. In addition, he is good in the air and completely fearless. He will need time to get into everything, but he has good potential to succeed in Blåvitt and the Allsvenskan."

The 20-year-old spent the 2021/22 season playing with now relegated Kano Pillars in the NPFL, scoring once for them.

