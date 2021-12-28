Mr. Kabiru Lakwaya, the Commissioner for Youths and Sport, made the disclosure on Monday in Kano during the Annual General Meeting of the Kano State Football Association.
Kano Govt to distribute football kits worth N98m to amateur clubs
Kano State Government says it will soon commence the distribution of football kits, worth over N98 million, to amateur football clubs in the 44 local governments areas of the state.
Lakwaya said the distribution is to develop sports at the grassroots in the state.
The Commissioner explained that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had approved funds for building new club house and befitting Secretariat for the management of Kano Pillars football club.
“The move is to enhance the comfort of the clubs’ players and officials, and also motivate the youths in the state,” he added.
Lakwaya commended Kano FA chairman, Alhaji Sharu Ahlan, for his efforts in development grassroots sports in Kano.