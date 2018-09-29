Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kane double lifts Spurs spirits ahead of Barcelona clash

Football Kane double lifts Spurs spirits ahead of Barcelona clash

Harry Kane rediscovered his scoring touch just in time to face Barcelona with two goals for Tottenham in a routine 2-0 Premier League victory at bottom club Huddersfield.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harry Kane scores the opening goal for Tottenham against Huddersfield play

Harry Kane scores the opening goal for Tottenham against Huddersfield

(AFP)

Harry Kane rediscovered his scoring touch just in time to face Barcelona with two goals for Tottenham in a routine 2-0 Premier League victory at bottom club Huddersfield.

The England centre-forward has struggled for goals since returning from the World Cup, scoring just once, from a penalty, in his previous six appearances for club and country.

However, he headed in Kieran Trippier's cross in the 25th minute to set Mauricio Pochettino?s side on their way, and then added a penalty nine minutes later, when Florent Hadergjonaj was punished for tugging Danny Rose's shirt.

The victory, Tottenham's third in eight days if the midweek defeat of Watford on penalties in the League Cup is included, suggests they are getting back to form as they prepare to host Barcelona in the Champions League at Wembley on Wednesday.

It will have done much to lift club spirits too, given the hamstring injury suffered during the week by midfielder Dele Alli, who is expected to be out for around four weeks, although Spurs have yet to put a timescale on his return.

Christian Eriksen was absent too, with the abdominal injury he sustained during last Saturday's 2-1 win at Brighton, although he is hopeful of facing Barcelona.

In any case, Kane?s form, allied to an impressive attacking performance from Lucas Moura, ensured that the absentees were not missed too much.

Huddersfield were warned of the danger in the opening 10 minutes, when Christopher Schindler misjudged the bounce of a Davinson Sanchez clearance, allowing Kane to race clear, but goalkeeper Jonas Lossl held his nerve and blocked with his feet.

The home side, who could have been behind even earlier than that had Rose not headed just wide from a Trippier cross, did not heed the lesson and were soon behind.

Terence Kongolo managed to hold up Lucas's run, injuring himself in the process, but the Brazilian got to his feet and fed Trippier to cross for Kane to head in.

Kane penalty

Kongolo was carried off on a stretcher, and his replacement, Hadergjonaj, was soon experiencing his own misfortune, as he was punished for a shirt tug on Rose inside the area. Kane sent Lossl the wrong way with the resulting penalty.

Huddersfield are struggling for goals, having scored just once at home in the league since February 11, but were out of luck at key times.

Chris Loewe's sweet, swerving 25-yard shot, which came between Kane's two first-half goals, was pushed aside by the alert Paulo Gazzaniga in the Tottenham goal.

Right on half-time, Laurent Depoitre met Erik Durm's cross on the run with a volley that bounced out off the underside of the bar.

The second half rather petered out, with Lucas spurning two opportunities to score the goal his performance merited, first being denied by Lossl after wriggling into space, and then firing wide having won possession in midfield and charged for goal.

Huddersfield continued to labour without reward, with Gazzaniga gathering a low shot from Alex Pritchard and then watching Loewe bend a free-kick just wide, before making a fine late save at his near post to turn aside substitute Isaac Mbenz's shot.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
3 Eden Hazard Twitter reacts to Chelsea's star goal against Liverpoolbullet

Football

Defeat at West Ham compounded a terrible week for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Football Man City move top as Man Utd flop once more at West Ham
Felipe Anderson beat United goalkeeper David de Gea to score West Ham's opening goal
Football Mourinho's woes deepen after tame Manchester United lose at West Ham
Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores for Changchun Yatai against Jiangsu Suning
Jose Mourinho will face more scrutiny after another damaging defeat
Football Ferdinand says Man Utd face 'big decisions' after Hammer blow
X
Advertisement