Tottenham are back to winning ways after am emphatic 0-4 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.
Kane and Heung-Min Son's record helps Tottenham bounce back to winning ways
Tottenham won in the Premier League for the second time in five matches with Kane and Son making headlines again
Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son broke the Premier League record for most goals combinations after Kane set up Son to wrap up the win for Spurs.
The match was effectively done and dusted in the opening 30 minutes after Spurs took a 0-3 lead courtesy of goals from Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Kane.
Kane then set up Son for the fourth to seal the win in the second half, breaking the Premier League record for goals combinations.
The win means Spurs bounce back to winning ways, putting behind them the painful defeat at Turf Moor to Burnley which saw manager Antonio Conte go on an incredible rant.
Spurs are now just four points off the top four, while Leeds are now just three points off the danger zone.
More from category
-
Spurs crush sorry Leeds to boost Premier League top-four hopes
-
Man Utd players plead for peace in Ukraine
-
Invasion of Ukraine places question mark over Gazprom's UEFA contract