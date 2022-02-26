Kane and Heung-Min Son's record helps Tottenham bounce back to winning ways

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son broke the Premier League record for most goals combinations after Kane set up Son to wrap up the win for Spurs.

AFP

The match was effectively done and dusted in the opening 30 minutes after Spurs took a 0-3 lead courtesy of goals from Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Kane.

Kane then set up Son for the fourth to seal the win in the second half, breaking the Premier League record for goals combinations.

The win means Spurs bounce back to winning ways, putting behind them the painful defeat at Turf Moor to Burnley which saw manager Antonio Conte go on an incredible rant.