Kamaru Usman sets to secure his space among UFC's GOATS with another title defense in 2021

This is a repeat of his first title defense in December 2019 when he secured a Technical Knock Out, TKO, victory the American in the fourth round, breaking his jaw in the process.

Kamaru is the favorite for another routine win, as he has defended his title twice this year alone. He knocked out Jorge Masvidal with a devastating right in April, and TKO Gilbert Burns in February 2021.

If he succeeds again this time, he will be extending his UFC winning streak to 15, and two behind Anderson Silva's 16 unbeaten streaks, the longest in the UFC.

The 32 year old will tie Georges Pierre five defenses in the division as the man with the highest number of title of defense in the Welterweight division.

The " Nigerian Nightmare" will also make the top 4 of UFC longest title defenses of all time, tying up with the likes of Tito Ortiz, Matt Hughes, Urijah Faber, Georges Pierre all on five successive world title defenses.

He will just need three more defenses to catch up Anderson costa on eight successive defenses in the Middleweight division, the longest defense in the history of the UFC.

The Auchi born is currently on 14 UFC winning streak, a legendary feat on his own as the figure is the longest in the history of the UFC in the Welterweight division, and the longest overall in divisional history.

He hasn't suffered a defeat since he joined Dana White's UFC in 2013 as his only defeat was in the MMA career, racking up 18 impressive victories on the bounce.

He has what it takes to be ranked among UFC's GOAT like Henry Cejudo, Khabib Numargomedov if he continue in his winning ways but he has a hungry Colby Covington barrier that must be scaled come November 6 as the "Chaos" has revenge on his mind.

"You have a guy in myself who’s hungrier than ever. I wake up every morning with revenge on my mind. And next weekend, revenge is a dish best served cold, and I’m gonna serve it cold to Marty next weekend at Madison Square Garden, live on pay-per-view.” the 33 year old told Kevin lole of Yahoo! Sports.

But the Kamaru is the overwhelming favorite as he keeps improving his art with every fights since he became the World Champion at the Welterweight division in 2019.

He is known to be a wrestler but he has gone ahead to balance his grappling skills with boxing skills.

This balance makes him one of the most dangerous fighter in the UFC. He has become a knock out (KO) 'Nightmare ' to his opponents with three of his last four wins coming through knock outs.

One of them is a jaw-breaking TKO victory over Colby Covington and the famous 'sleeping' right hook which took out Jorge Masvidal in the second round, in his last title defense.

This is another chance for the 'Nigerian Nightmare " to impress and continue the good work as a victory will grant him a seat among UFC's greatest of all time.

