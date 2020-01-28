Nigerian-American MMA star Kamaru Usman hung out with music superstar Burna Boy at the 2020 Grammys which was held at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Usman who in December 2019 defended his UFC Welterweight belt with a knockout win over American fighter Colby Covington attended the Grammys on Sunday as he enjoys his free time away from the octagon.

Kamaru Usman and Burna Boy (Instagram/Kamaru Usman) Instagram

The Nigerian-American fighter took to his Instagram to share some snaps of him and his compatriot Burna Boy at the Grammys. ‘African Giants’ he titled the caption drawing inspiration from the title of Burna Boy’s fourth album which was in contention to get a Grammy on Sunday.

Burna Boy was nominated for the Best World Music Album category which he, however, lost to Beninese legend Angelique Kidjo.

Born in Nigeria, Usman and his family moved to the United States when he was eight and although he has an American passport, the 32-year-old still represents Nigeria.

He is nicknamed 'the Nigerian nightmare' in the UFC and often carry the Green-White-Green colours of Nigeria.

He walked out to a Burna Boy record just before his last win against Covington.