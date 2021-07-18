The 19-year-old officially joined the Ligue 1 side on Friday, July 16, 2021, after completing his medical earlier in the day.
Kamaldeen Sulemana overtakes Mikel Obi as Africa’s most expensive teenager
Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana has become the most expensive teenage footballer in Africa following his move to Stade Rennes.
According to the French portal GFFN, the deal is worth €21 million (€15 million upfront and $5 million in bonuses).
The move sees him overtake Nigeria’s Mikel Obi, who used to hold the record as the most expensive teenager on the continent.
A teenage Mikel joined Premier League Chelsea from Lyn in June 2006 in a deal that was worth £16 million (€18.6 million).
However, Kamaldeen’s move to Rennes has seen him rise to become the most expensive teenager on the continent.
The Ghanaian put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will see him stay at the French club until 2026.
The young forward initially attracted interest from a host of European clubs including Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam.
Kamaldeen was actually very close to joining Ajax after visiting the Dutch side and touring their training facilities.
However, Rennes moved in to hijack the move by spending €21 million to prise the player away from Nordsjaelland.
