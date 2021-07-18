Kamaldeen Sulemana overtakes Mikel Obi as Africa’s most expensive teenager

According to the French portal GFFN, the deal is worth €21 million (€15 million upfront and $5 million in bonuses).

The move sees him overtake Nigeria’s Mikel Obi, who used to hold the record as the most expensive teenager on the continent.

A teenage Mikel joined Premier League Chelsea from Lyn in June 2006 in a deal that was worth £16 million (€18.6 million).

However, Kamaldeen’s move to Rennes has seen him rise to become the most expensive teenager on the continent.

The Ghanaian put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will see him stay at the French club until 2026.

The young forward initially attracted interest from a host of European clubs including Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam.

Kamaldeen was actually very close to joining Ajax after visiting the Dutch side and touring their training facilities.