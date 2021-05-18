RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Juve's Bonucci to miss Italian Cup final

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Leonardo Bonucci joined Juventus from AC Milan in 2018

Leonardo Bonucci joined Juventus from AC Milan in 2018 Creator: Marco BERTORELLO
Leonardo Bonucci joined Juventus from AC Milan in 2018 AFP

Defender Leandro Bonucci will miss this week's Italian Cup final against Atalanta due to injury, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said on Tuesday.

Bonucci, 34, will be sidelined for Wednesday's game in Reggio Emilia but is expected to join the Italy squad for next week's pre-Euro 2020 camp.

"Bonucci had a problem with his knee during training, he won't be available," Pirlo said.

At the Mapei Stadium 4,300 fans will be present as Italy loosens its Covid-19 restrictions.

The record 13-time Italian Cup winners last played in front of a crowd during the European campaign at Ferencvaros in November.

"It's exciting. We, this year, were lucky to play with supporters in the Champions League, and it's not the same thing," Pirlo said.

"We are a team that need supporters to put us under pressure, you miss that at times," he added.

Pirlo's side face the outfit from Bergamo before Sunday's trip to Bologna with a place in next season's Champions League on the line.

"We got to this final on the field, by beating Inter Milan in the semi-final, now we really want to win this cup," Pirlo said.

"My team are thinking only about Wednesday's match, which is a final, with a trophy to lift."

