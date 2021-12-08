RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Juventus see off Malmo to top group

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Moise Kean has scored three times this season

Moise Kean has scored three times this season Creator: Marco BERTORELLO
Moise Kean has scored three times this season Creator: Marco BERTORELLO

Juventus completed their Champions League group phase with a largely uneventful 1-0 win over Malmo which allowed them to qualify for the last 16 as Group H winners.

Recommended articles

Massimiliano Allegri's side leapfrogged Chelsea to claim top spot after Moise Kean headed the only goal of the game and Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Malmo finish the group bottom with a single point after Italy forward Kean struck in the 18th minute with his first Champions League goal for Juve, a close-range header from Federico Bernardeschi's delicate cross clipped in with the outside of his boot.

His goal put Juve on 15 points from their six group games, two more than Chelsea who alongside the Italians had already qualified for the knockouts.

There was precious little excitement on display on a night a cold snap swept across northern Italy, with ground staff at the Allianz Stadium having to sweep off mounds of snow in the hours before the match.

Kean had the best chance to add to his side's total with eight minutes left when he failed to tap home on the rebound after Adrien Rabiot's shot was fumbled by Ismael Diawara.

Top spot should give Juve an easier draw in the next round and allows them to end the group stage in a positive mood after being demolished by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atalanta v Villarreal postponed due to heavy snowfall

Atalanta v Villarreal postponed due to heavy snowfall

Chelsea blow bid for first place as Zenit snatch dramatic draw

Chelsea blow bid for first place as Zenit snatch dramatic draw

Juventus see off Malmo to top group

Juventus see off Malmo to top group

Leicester lose seven players for Napoli trip due to Covid, illness

Leicester lose seven players for Napoli trip due to Covid, illness

Juventus star flouts club directive to host wedding party, deletes club's photos from his Instagram

Juventus star flouts club directive to host wedding party, deletes club's photos from his Instagram

Cyriel Dessers: Super Eagles striker celebrates 2 awards on 27th birthday

Cyriel Dessers: Super Eagles striker celebrates 2 awards on 27th birthday

Esports Wars: PS5 vs X BOX Series X -Which console had the best games in 2021?

Esports Wars: PS5 vs X BOX Series X -Which console had the best games in 2021?

Europa League: Wilfred Ndidi leads Leicester City players as they arrive in Italy for Osimhen's Napoli [Photos]

Europa League: Wilfred Ndidi leads Leicester City players as they arrive in Italy for Osimhen's Napoli [Photos]

4 crucial Europa League Group Stage match deciders to watch this week

4 crucial Europa League Group Stage match deciders to watch this week

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China