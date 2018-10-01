Pulse.ng logo
Juventus risk penalty for racist Koulibaly chants - report

Italian champions Juventus could be hit with a partial closure of their Allianz Stadium after racist chanting was heard aimed at Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly during their game at the weekend, it was reported on Monday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side won 3-1 to move six points clear of Carlo Ancelotti's southerners in front of a record crowd of 39,552 in Turin for a league match.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that all three Italian Football Federation (FIGC) observers in different parts of the stadium reported hearing Koulibaly targeted by the chanting.

Fans were also reported to have called Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti 'a pig', an insult which goes back to his coaching days at Juventus from 1999 to 2001.

As a result, the 'Curva Sud' could be closed for at least one game when the disciplinary report is released on Tuesday.

