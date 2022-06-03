Juventus may return to EA Sports in FIFA 23

David Ben
The Serie A side may return to the iconic franchise after Konami's partnership with the club in eFootball had expired

Juventus might make a return to EA Sports in FIFA 23
Juventus might make a return to EA Sports in FIFA 23

In July 2019, Japanese video game developers- Konami announced its exclusive partnership with Juventus FC for three years.

The partnership allowed Konami to own the exclusive rights to Juventus in eFootball PES from the 2021 edition to 2022.

What that means is that eFootball PES 2022 is the last Konami’s video game to own the exclusive rights of the Serie A club, as the contract is set to expire this summer.

Dusan Vlahovic Piemonte Calcio EA Sports FIFA 22
Dusan Vlahovic Piemonte Calcio EA Sports FIFA 22 FIFA 22

The end of the contract between Konami and Juventus, points to another important point that refers to Juventus’ return licensed in EA Sports FIFA video game series.

Juventus was presented as a fully licensed club in all FIFA video games until FIFA 19.

However, the Italian club was presented as an unlicensed club in the last three FIFA video games with a custom badge and kit, but with real-world, authentic players under the name of Piemonte Calcio.

Juventus e Football PES 2022
Juventus e Football PES 2022 Konami

The possibility of Juventus returning in FIFA 23 is now increasingly likely, given the Serie A partnership agreement with EA Sports and also because there is currently no news about a contract extension between Konami and Juventus.

David Ben

