Juventus lose appeal as penalty extended for racist chants

Italian champions Juventus on Thursday lost their appeal against a one-match closure of their south stand with a further suspended punishment added for racist chanting by fans towards Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Juventus fans abused racially abused Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly (L), shown tangling with Alex Sandro

Juventus fans abused racially abused Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly (L), shown tangling with Alex Sandro

The Italian FA's appeals court ruled that the club's south stand will be closed for Juventus's game against Genoa on October 20 in the Allianz Stadium, and again conditionally for the following home game against Cagliari on November 3, depending on fans' behaviour.

Italian league observers reported hearing Koulibaly targeted by the racist abuse in the game on September 29 which hosts Juventus won 3-1 to move six points clear of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Juventus play Genoa after the international break with the champions pushing to keep their 100 percent record with a ninth win in the league this season.

The Italian FA also confirmed a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,500) against the Serie A champions.

