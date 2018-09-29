Pulse.ng logo
Juventus CEO Marotta confirms departure after eight years

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta confirmed on Saturday he is leaving the reigning Serie A champions next month after eight years in Turin.

  Published: 2018-09-29
"The club is carrying out an extensive renewal. My mandate as chief executive comes to an end on October 25 and the list of board members, which will be presented on Monday, will not contain my name," Marotta said in a statement.

Marotta, 61, was one of the architects of the club's recent successes, with seven Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two runners-up finishes in the Champions League.

"I will assess my position along with the club president in the coming days. I've had eight wonderful years here, full of success, and Juventus will always remain in my heart."

Marotta, meanwhile, ruled out he was a candidate for the Italian FA presidency.

"I can categorically exclude the report I will be a candidate for the FIGC Presidency. That is not an experience that interests me," the told Italian television.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said he was shocked at hearing of Marotta's departure after the club beat Napoli 3-1 on Saturday to extend their led to six points at the top of Serie A.

"To be honest, I don't know what to say, because this is news to me as well," said Allegri.

"He built Juve along with all the other directors to create a winning team.

"The director will be missed, but we'll have to cover his absence."

