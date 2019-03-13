Cristiano Ronaldo is the toast of Twitter after his hattrick completed a turnaround for Juventus as they came back from 2-0 down against Atletico Madrid to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 3-0 win in the second leg in Turin on Tuesday, March 12.

It was all Ronaldo as the 34-year-old scored two first-half headers before completing his hat trick in the second half for Juventus to beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Twitter couldn’t get enough of the Juventus star as they feted him with tributes.

Number one trend

As at the time of this writing, Ronaldo was number one trending item on Twitter Nigeria as conversations about his incredible performance of the night dominated the social media platform.

The Champions League dominated top 10 trends on Twitter Nigeria.

Surprising, Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term rival Lionel Messi was also among the trending item even though he was not going to be in action until 24 hours later.

As both Ronaldo and Messi have dominated world football in the past decade, a conversation about one of them always ends up with the other being mentioned.

That happened on Twitter again on Tuesday night as fans started to compare them again.

‘Ororo’ which Ronaldo is wildly called also made the trends.