Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham collapses after being denied a work permit by the FA

British journalist, David Ornstein reports that Kluivert’s transfer will not happen because the English FA has denied his work permit application.

Fulham had finally reached an agreement with Roma to sign Kluivert on a season-long loan with an option to buy outright for £10 million but it is now useless without a work permit.

According to the report by The Athletic, Kluivert’s transfer collapsed under new strict rules following the implementation of Brexit.

Clubs must now look to register a player by providing evidence to prove that they can work in the UK if they are arriving from abroad.

However, due to his lack of game time at Roma in recent years, the FA decided that Kluivert did not meet the criteria to warrant being given a work permit and Fulham have been denied the opportunity to appeal the decision.

The FA panel reportedly didn’t consider any of the appearances Kluivert made last season during his loan spell with Nice due to extraordinary technicalities outlined in the FA’s “minutes calculation” for work permits.

Although the Dutchman made significant appearances last season for the French side, the fact he hasn’t made any for Roma so far this season negatively affected his application.