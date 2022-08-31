Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham collapses after being denied a work permit by the FA

Tunde Young
Dutch winger Justin Kluivert remains stuck at Roma after dream move to Fulham collapses due to work permit issues

Justin Kluivert will not join Fulham this summer after failing to secure a work permit

Justin Kluivert’s proposed transfer from Roma to Fulham has collapsed at the last moment having been denied a work permit.

British journalist, David Ornstein reports that Kluivert’s transfer will not happen because the English FA has denied his work permit application.

Fulham had finally reached an agreement with Roma to sign Kluivert on a season-long loan with an option to buy outright for £10 million but it is now useless without a work permit.

According to the report by The Athletic, Kluivert’s transfer collapsed under new strict rules following the implementation of Brexit.

Justin Kluivert had a good loan spell at Nice last season
Clubs must now look to register a player by providing evidence to prove that they can work in the UK if they are arriving from abroad.

However, due to his lack of game time at Roma in recent years, the FA decided that Kluivert did not meet the criteria to warrant being given a work permit and Fulham have been denied the opportunity to appeal the decision.

The FA panel reportedly didn’t consider any of the appearances Kluivert made last season during his loan spell with Nice due to extraordinary technicalities outlined in the FA’s “minutes calculation” for work permits.

Justin Kluivert
Although the Dutchman made significant appearances last season for the French side, the fact he hasn’t made any for Roma so far this season negatively affected his application.

Justin, the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert must now keep searching for a new club having been frozen out of the Roma first team by Jose Mourinho.

