Mourinho gets the last laugh as Roma flop Justin Kluivert is set to join Fulham

The Portuguese tactician has made it clear that Kluivert has no place in his Roma team by making him train alone and now the 23-year-old is now being presented with a solution by Premier League side, Fulham.

Fulham are reported to be proposing an initial season-long loan deal with a £10 million option to buy at the end of the season.

Kluivert to Fulham gathering speed

Kluivert is coming off the back of a good season on loan at French club Nice where he scored six goals and assists in all competitions.

The Dutch international has reportedly been a long-term target for Fulham head coach Marco Silva who is desperate to add attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Cottagers are currently lean in attack with Fabio Carvalho sold to Liverpool this summer, Anthony Knockaert and Ivan Cavaleiro out of favour and new loan signing Manor Solomon unlikely to play until the new year after suffering a knee injury, Justin Kluivert would be a welcome addition.

Kluivert out of favor in Rome

Kluivert broke through as a teenager at Ajax and appeared destined for the top just like his father Patrick which is why Roma paid £15 million to sign him in 2018.

However, the youngster fizzled out after an impressive start and gradually slipped down the pecking order, leading to him spending the past two seasons out on loan at RB Leipzig and Nice.