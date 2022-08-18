Mourinho gets the last laugh as Roma flop Justin Kluivert is set to join Fulham

Tunde Young
Having been frozen out of the Roma team and forced to train alone by Jose Mourinho, Dutch winger Justin Kluivert is reportedly set to join Fulham

Justin Kluivert is not in Jose Mourinho's plans
Fulham are reportedly in talks with Roma for a potential signing of Justin Kluivert as the Dutch winger is not in Jose Mourinho’s plans.

The Portuguese tactician has made it clear that Kluivert has no place in his Roma team by making him train alone and now the 23-year-old is now being presented with a solution by Premier League side, Fulham.

Fulham are reported to be proposing an initial season-long loan deal with a £10 million option to buy at the end of the season.

Kluivert is coming off the back of a good season on loan at French club Nice where he scored six goals and assists in all competitions.

Justin Kluivert had a good season on loan at Nice
Justin Kluivert had a good season on loan at Nice AFP

Kluivert goal gives Nice win over Angers

Kluivert shines as Nice thump Marseille in French Cup

'Of course I would '- Mourinho reveals what he wants from Roma despite maintaining his record

The Dutch international has reportedly been a long-term target for Fulham head coach Marco Silva who is desperate to add attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Cottagers are currently lean in attack with Fabio Carvalho sold to Liverpool this summer, Anthony Knockaert and Ivan Cavaleiro out of favour and new loan signing Manor Solomon unlikely to play until the new year after suffering a knee injury, Justin Kluivert would be a welcome addition.

Kluivert broke through as a teenager at Ajax and appeared destined for the top just like his father Patrick which is why Roma paid £15 million to sign him in 2018.

Justin Kluivert with his dad Patrick Kluivert
Justin Kluivert with his dad Patrick Kluivert Mirror UK

However, the youngster fizzled out after an impressive start and gradually slipped down the pecking order, leading to him spending the past two seasons out on loan at RB Leipzig and Nice.

He has played 68 games in all competitions for Roma, scoring nine goals and adding 10 assists.

