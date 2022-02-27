WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just another Useless club' - Reactions following Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Fans have angrily reacted on social media to Borussia Dortmund's disappointing draw against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday evening

Fan reactions to Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg on Sunday
Fan reactions to Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg on Sunday

Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw away at 15th placed Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Thorgan Hazard gave Dortmund the lead in the first half courtesy of his 35th minute strike, before Augsburg came roaring back into the game in the second half when Noah Joel scored in the 78th minute to restore parity for the home side as it finished all square at the end of 90 minutes.

Thorgan Hazard scored the opener for Dortmund against Augsburg on Sunday
Thorgan Hazard scored the opener for Dortmund against Augsburg on Sunday Imago

The result for Dortmund now means that Champions Bayern Munich remain 8 points clear of the second placed Bavarians.

Augsburg held Dortmund to a 1-1 draw at home on Sunday evening
Augsburg held Dortmund to a 1-1 draw at home on Sunday evening Imago

However, fans have taken to social media to express their profound disappointment with Dortmund's inconsistency.

Here are some of the best reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Iraq's midfielder Amjad Attwan performs an overhead kick during the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Hong Kong at Basra in 2019, when FIFA briefly lifted its ban on international matches in Iraq Creator: Hussein FALEH

    Iraq says to host World Cup qualifier as FIFA lifts ban

  • If Mount took his chance Chelsea would not need Kepa to defeat Liverpool

    'Blame Mount not Kepa' - Chelsea fans blast 'WASTEFUL 'midfielder for missing GOLDEN Chance against Liverpool

  • Fan reactions to Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg on Sunday

    'Just another Useless club' - Reactions following Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg

Recommended articles

'Blame Mount not Kepa' - Chelsea fans blast 'WASTEFUL 'midfielder for missing GOLDEN Chance against Liverpool

'Blame Mount not Kepa' - Chelsea fans blast 'WASTEFUL 'midfielder for missing GOLDEN Chance against Liverpool

Iraq says to host World Cup qualifier as FIFA lifts ban

Iraq says to host World Cup qualifier as FIFA lifts ban

'Just another Useless club' - Reactions following Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg

'Just another Useless club' - Reactions following Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg

Dortmund held at Augbsurg to leave Bayern eight points clear

Dortmund held at Augbsurg to leave Bayern eight points clear

Sevilla capitalise on Bravo errors to defeat rivals Real Betis

Sevilla capitalise on Bravo errors to defeat rivals Real Betis

Marseille into second despite late Troyes leveller

Marseille into second despite late Troyes leveller

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli