Klopp hails Salah ahead of AFCON final showdown with Mane

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Klopp talks up Salah's leadership qualities as Egypt prepares to face Senegal in AFCON final

Salah, Mane face off at AFCON final
Salah, Mane face off at AFCON final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has weighed in on the impending showdown between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Salah's Egypt defeated hosts Cameroon on Thursday night to set up a final date with Mane's Senegal who ousted Burkina Faso in the other semifinal.

Salah and Mane will put their friendship aside as they gun for national glory
Salah and Mane will put their friendship aside as they gun for national glory Pulse Live Uganda

While this means Klopp would be without his forward duo for the longest possible time, the German tactician is excited that his stars have got to the showpiece fixture of the team.

During his press conference ahead of the FA Cup fixture against Cardiff, Klopp stressed that it has been a successful tournament for the Liverpool contingent.

"It is a great achievement - both players getting through to the final. Naby played an exceptional tournament as well. So far, a really successful tournament for our boys and it will be exciting," Klopp said.

Salah and Mane are two of the three-man strike squad at Liverpool
Salah and Mane are two of the three-man strike squad at Liverpool AFP

The German tactician kept his opinion on who would win the final to himself, only stating that one of Salah or Mane would be happy after the final.

According to the Liverpool manager: "Both players have a good chance to achieve something really big. It won't be easy because one will be really happy afterwards and one less so."

Klopp singled out Salah for his leadership role in leading the Egyptian team during the penalty shootout against Cameroon.

The Liverpool manager believes the run to the final would benefit Liverpool in the long run.

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz celebrates with Mohamed Salah after their penalty shoot-out win over Cameroon
Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz celebrates with Mohamed Salah after their penalty shoot-out win over Cameroon AFP

Klopp said: "I know Mo had no doubts [to score], so why should I have had any?! Before the penalties last night you saw Mo speaking to the group - it's really impressive to see.

"These experiences really benefit us in the long term. The pressure was massive - I am really proud of them."

Salah would be aiming for his first AFCON trophy, albeit a record-extending eighth trophy for the Egyptian national team. Mane carries the hope of Senegal's first-ever AFCON title with the Teranga Lions' best finish being two silver medals.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Top 10: January transfers that blew us away

Top 10 January Transfers

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job