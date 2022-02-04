Klopp hails Salah ahead of AFCON final showdown with Mane

Salah's Egypt defeated hosts Cameroon on Thursday night to set up a final date with Mane's Senegal who ousted Burkina Faso in the other semifinal.

While this means Klopp would be without his forward duo for the longest possible time, the German tactician is excited that his stars have got to the showpiece fixture of the team.

Salah, Mane final is good for Liverpool

During his press conference ahead of the FA Cup fixture against Cardiff, Klopp stressed that it has been a successful tournament for the Liverpool contingent.

"It is a great achievement - both players getting through to the final. Naby played an exceptional tournament as well. So far, a really successful tournament for our boys and it will be exciting," Klopp said.

The German tactician kept his opinion on who would win the final to himself, only stating that one of Salah or Mane would be happy after the final.

According to the Liverpool manager: "Both players have a good chance to achieve something really big. It won't be easy because one will be really happy afterwards and one less so."

Salah led Egypt through three consecutive penalty shootouts

Klopp singled out Salah for his leadership role in leading the Egyptian team during the penalty shootout against Cameroon.

The Liverpool manager believes the run to the final would benefit Liverpool in the long run.

Klopp said: "I know Mo had no doubts [to score], so why should I have had any?! Before the penalties last night you saw Mo speaking to the group - it's really impressive to see.

"These experiences really benefit us in the long term. The pressure was massive - I am really proud of them."