'Putin is to blame, what the government did is right' - Klopp supports sanctions on Abramovich

Abramovich is one of seven (7) Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the United Kingdom following Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

As a result of the sanctions, Chelsea are unable to sign or sell players, agree to new deals for current players, and sell Matchday tickets or club merchandise.

Nike

During his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's clash with Brighton, Klopp noted the manager, players, and staff at Chelsea are not responsible for what is happening with the club.

Putin is to blame for this - Klopp

The German manager also stated that he does not talk to his German counterpart (Tuchel) often.

Klopp said: "I don't speak to him that often. The Chelsea employees are not responsible for what is happening. One man is responsible for that, and it's Vladimir Putin."

Furthermore, Klopp agreed that the UK government was right to sanction Abramovich due to his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Imago

Klopp: "I don't know about Roman Abramovich's role in all of this but you can say he is close [to Putin]. I think what the Government did is right."