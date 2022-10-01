'Brighton deserved something'- Jurgen Klopp speaks on Liverpool's disappointing result

Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued on Saturday as they dropped more points at home following a 3-3 draw against the Seagulls at Anfield.

Klopp's men went into the clash hoping to stay in touch with Arsenal, who had beaten Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the early kickoff.

Liverpool held at Anfield

However, Liverpool were given a reality check as Brighton took the lead through Leandro Trossard inside four minutes. One became two as Trossard scored his and Brighton's second moments later.

Liverpool pulled one back just before half-time through Roberto Firmino, who dinked the ball over Sanchez. Firmino then showed great quality to draw the Reds level in the 54th minute.

Liverpool then completed the comeback when Adam Webster headed the ball into his net. It looked like Liverpool would run away with it until Trossard completed his hat-trick to seal a point for De Zerbi in his first match as Brighton's boss.

Following the match, Klopp expressed his disappointment with the way Liverpool threw the win away but admitted the draw was a fair result.

Klopp says Liverpool did not deserve the win

"Brighton are a really good football team and a real team, Klopp said.

"It was a different formation, we were surprised a little bit? Yes, a little. But we were already 2-0 down when we adapted from that.

We scored our goals which were the counter-attacks. We could have won, but would we have deserved to win? I'm actually not sure. Brighton deserved something.

The result leaves Liverpool ten points behind Arsenal in the title race, but Klopp says it is his responsibility and the players to turn their form around.

"I know we have 10 points, and that's the reality. I don't hide from that. We have to go together and build," Klopp added.