PREMIER LEAGUE

Klopp suffers fake 'memory loss', downplays title chase with Manchester City after 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool and Manchester City have won the last four Premier League titles between them

Klopp's Liverpool seem to the only challengers for Manchester City for the Premier League title
Klopp's Liverpool seem to the only challengers for Manchester City for the Premier League title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that his side are not engaged in a title chase with defending champions Manchester City.

Recommended articles

The Reds recorded an emphatic 6-0 victory over Leeds United on Wednesday night with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both bagging braces while Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk completed the scoring.

During his post-match comments, Klopp downplayed his side's chances of overtaking Manchester City at the top of the table.

The German tactician feigned to forget who Pep Guardiola's side play next in the league but stated that the defending champions would win the match anyway.

Liverpool crushed Leeds United 6-0 on Wednesday night in the Premier League
Liverpool crushed Leeds United 6-0 on Wednesday night in the Premier League Imago

"Honestly we don't chase City, we try to win our games. Thing is now, we have the cup final, City plays...who? I don't know exactly but they will probably win. We don't have to count these things, we just have to win our games."

The 54-year-old manager also thanked the club's supporters, especially those in the stadium, for creating a good atmosphere at Anfield Stadium.

Klopp: "In the moment [at full time], I got a little carried away. I really love how the whole stadium responded tonight. I couldn't be more thankful for the support tonight."

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also highlighted the performances of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for their cumulative four-goal haul against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Mohamed Salah scored 2 goals and gave an assist for Liverpool against Leeds on Wednesday night
Mohamed Salah scored 2 goals and gave an assist for Liverpool against Leeds on Wednesday night Imago

"Mo played a really, really, really good game. Sadio's game was one of his best, how he played in the centre - it was absolutely insane," the Liverpool manager enthused.

"Sadio Mane's game was probably one of his best in the way he interpreted his role."

Liverpool are now just three points behind City at the top of the table with both sides still billed to clash later in the season.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Anthony Elanga became Manchester United's fifth youngest Champions League scorer with his goal against Atletico Madrid

    Anthony Elanga becomes Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer

  • Klopp's Liverpool seem to the only challengers for Manchester City for the Premier League title

    Klopp suffers fake 'memory loss', downplays title chase with Manchester City after 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United

  • Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United

    Interesting stats from the 1-1 draw between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United

Recommended articles

Anthony Elanga becomes Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer

Anthony Elanga becomes Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer

Klopp suffers fake 'memory loss', downplays title chase with Manchester City after 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United

Klopp suffers fake 'memory loss', downplays title chase with Manchester City after 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United

Interesting stats from the 1-1 draw between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United

Interesting stats from the 1-1 draw between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United

'Maybe I'm not so good, I need to talk to the club' - Spurs manager Antonio Conte admits he is failing at the club

'Maybe I'm not so good, I need to talk to the club' - Spurs manager Antonio Conte admits he is failing at the club

Super sub Elanga rescues late draw for Manchester United in Madrid

Super sub Elanga rescues late draw for Manchester United in Madrid

'Overhyped and overrated' - Manchester United fans BLAST Rashford after Elanga saves the day against Atletico Madrid

'Overhyped and overrated' - Manchester United fans BLAST Rashford after Elanga saves the day against Atletico Madrid

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu