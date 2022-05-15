Klopp reveals what helped Liverpool defeat Chelsea, keep quadruple dream alive

The Reds won the penalty shootout 6-5 after a goalless 120 minutes at Wembley Stadium in London. The title-winning victory is Liverpool's second cup after a shootout in a final this season, after defeating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in February.

Neuroscience to Liverpool's rescue

"We work together with a company, four guys, their name is neuro11. In the end, we all know a penalty shootout is a lottery, but we did it again," Klopp revealed after Liverpool's victory, according to Insider.

"We got in contact with them a few years ago I think. One of them is a neuroscientist who said he can train penalty shooting. And I said, 'Sounds interesting, come over.'

We met, we worked together, and this trophy is for them obviously as well as the Carabao Cup was."

Klopp speaks on nervy penalty shootouts

Only Sadio Mane was denied by Chelsea keeper and countrymen Eduoard Mendy in Liverpool's penalty shootout on Saturday.

Chelsea had two chances to score, with Cesar Azpilicueta hitting the post and Mason Mount seeing his tame effort saved by Alisson Becker.

"Sadio's penalty was 50% my responsibility. He knows the goalie so [I said he should] do it the other way around," Klopp said. "How often in my life have I thought it is better to shut up."

Liverpool dreaming of the quadruple

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 after winning the Carabao Cup and now the FA Cup. They are still in contention for the Premier League crown.

With two games remaining, Klopp's team is three points behind league leaders Manchester City and may win an unprecedented quadruple – four major titles in one season.