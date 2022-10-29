'It is unlucky'- Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's shocking loss to Leeds United

Liverpool suffered a shocking 2-1 loss to Leeds United in their Premier League match at Anfield. It was Liverpool's second consecutive loss in the league, having lost to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Leeds got off to a perfect start as Rodrigo put them ahead after just four minutes. Liverpool responded through Mohamed Salah, who finished off a ball from Andy Robertson.

Although Liverpool had chances to take the lead with Darwin Nunez missing a big chance, it was Leeds that went home with the three points, courtesy of a late strike from Crysencio Summerville.

The result means Liverpool have now lost back-to-back games to a side sitting in the relegation zone. However, Klopp insists his side were unlucky to lose to Jesse Marsch's men.

Speaking after the game, the German tactician said Leeds' two goals came from fortunate situations.

"We started well, and then bam, we are 1-0 down after a crazy situation," Klopp said. We fought back, we scored a deserved equaliser and played an okay first half against a good side."

"This kind of decision-making doesn't come easy to us in this moment. At 1-1, we had some massive chances, but the biggest disappointment of the game is how we defended for the second goal. That shouldn't happen."

The former Borussia Dortmund also added that fatigue could have played a part in the team's loss, with some players playing twice every three days.

"Maybe some players are overplayed, Harvey [Elliott] has been exceptional for us this season. He had a good start but couldn't keep it going," he added.