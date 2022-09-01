"We will remember this game for years"- Jurgen Klopp delighted after Liverpool's late win against Newcastle

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ecstatic Jurgen Klopp gives emotional post-game interview after Liverpool seals dying-minute comeback win against Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp delighted by late Liverpool win against Newcastle
Jurgen Klopp delighted by late Liverpool win against Newcastle

Liverpool sealed a last-minute comeback victory at home to Newcastle having been behind for most of the game.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

The drama was courtesy of a 98th-minute winning goal by Fabio Carvalho which sent Anfield Stadium into a frenzy and broke Newcastle's hearts.

The hard-fought victory is only Liverpool's second win of the season, much to the delight of manager Jurgen Klopp who has a lot to say after a dramatic evening in Merseyside.

It must have taken a while to find his breath after the wild celebrations when Carvalho scored but Jurgen Klopp still found the words to describe his emotions on the night.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp Imago

"Tonight was very emotional. It was absolutely deserved. I respect Newcastle's fight but in the end we pushed it through and that feels great," Klopp said speaking to Bein Sports.

"I'm not sure everyone believed we could do it at the end but tonight we showed we could still do it. We will remember this game for years and years," Klopp continued.

The German manager praised a number of Liverpool players for their contributions, one especially stood out, "Harvey Elliott was the best player on the pitch."

Klopp also had some kind words for Fabio Carvalho the match winner, "What a goal from the birthday kid."

Fabio Carvalho scored the winning goal after 98 minutes
Fabio Carvalho scored the winning goal after 98 minutes Imago

"His second goal and he's only been here for a few weeks. He's a fantastic boy - he is very important for us. He needed the moments and the goals help the most," Klopp continued to rain praises on Carvalho.

"I’m not 100% sure they all believed until the end but from now on we have to as we showed again it is possible," Klopp said.

Reactions as Fabio Carvalho saves Liverpool with 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United
Reactions as Fabio Carvalho saves Liverpool with 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United Pulse Nigeria

He also has something to say about Newcastle's approach, "First 2 minutes, they had a player down and he was absolutely fine. It has to be ruled by the ref - which it was tonight - he added more time on. It's the best response."

"We scored in the 98th minute - it's the perfect response to that " Klopp continued in disapproval of his opponents.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

We will remember this game for years- Jurgen Klopp delighted after Liverpool's late win against Newcastle

"We will remember this game for years"- Jurgen Klopp delighted after Liverpool's late win against Newcastle

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi continues his scoring spree but Lorient suffers a heavy loss to Lens

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi continues his scoring spree but Lorient suffers a heavy loss to Lens

3 Premier League records shattered by Erling Haaland with hattrick against Nottingham Forest

3 Premier League records shattered by Erling Haaland with hattrick against Nottingham Forest

Alhassan Yusuf's Royal Antwerp defeats Victor Boniface's Royale USG 4-2

Alhassan Yusuf's Royal Antwerp defeats Victor Boniface's Royale USG 4-2

Reactions as Fabio Carvalho saves Liverpool with 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United

Reactions as Fabio Carvalho saves Liverpool with 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United

Osimhen's magic ends as Napoli stumble against Lecce

Osimhen's magic ends as Napoli stumble against Lecce

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France