Gerrard gets Klopp's approval as next Liverpool coach after historic homecoming

Damola Ogungbe

Steven Gerrard returned to Anfield Stadium as a coach for the first time, leading a valiant Aston Villa side to a narrow 1-0 defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his blessing for Steven Gerrard to take up the managerial position at Liverpool sometime in the future. Klopp said that since it is inevitable for him to leave Anfield Stadium at some point, then he would love if Gerrard was appointed as the Liverpool manager.

Gerrard led Aston Villa to his former stomping ground as the Villans faced off with Liverpool in a lively Premier League fixture. Gerrard's side also gave a good account of themselves, losing only by a lone Mohamed Salah penalty.

During his post-match press conference, Klopp revealed that he does not mind if the former Liverpool captain replaces him in the dugout.

"The good thing is I have no problem with this sort of thing. I will not be here forever so I would love it to be Stevie! But no I did not feel under pressure today," the German tactician said.

"[Steven Gerrard] is obviously a good coach. It is really strange when you meet before the game. A lot of the coaching staff from your own club is strange. They do what they do and everything is okay."

Klopp also praised his team's performance during the game, highlighting that though they won the match there are still some aspects the Reds have to improve on.

He explained: "The first 75 minutes was incredible football. It's difficult. The opponent defended compactly. It looked really good, we played in the spaces we wanted to play but we did not finish the situations which is tricky.

"We came out in the second half and knew we had to keep going - and improve in moments. We were not calm enough in the last pass.

Klopp likened the Aston Villa game to a 'tooth pain' while he was bemoaning the open nature of the match and allowing Gerrard's team too many opportunities.

"We kept going. We scored with the penalty then the relief was obviously too big and it was an unnecessary open game. Like tooth pain! Nobody needs that. There are areas to improve even when we win football games, which is good," Klopp noted.

The Liverpool boss also had words of admiration for his Egyptian forward who was once again the difference-maker for the Reds. Salah won and converted the penalty to take his goals tally to 21 goals in all competitions already this season.

Klopp said concerning Salah: "Absolutely insane. We all think penalty. Everybody wishes in the moment to take the penalty but he finishes it off. The whole game was not the easiest but the triangles we had on the right and left wing were really outstanding."

Liverpool kept in touching distance of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, cutting back the Mancunians lead to just one point after Pep Guardiola's side also secured a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the day's early kick-off.

