'Mr Ceferin doesn't have to tell me that!' - Liverpool boss fires back at UEFA president over 'crazy' fixture scheduling

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has hit back at UEFA's president after the former was asked to shut up over his complaints.

Jurgen Klopp has responded to Aleksander Ceferin's latest comments about fixture scheduling
Jurgen Klopp has responded to Aleksander Ceferin's latest comments about fixture scheduling

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has escalated his war of words with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin after he was told to stop complaining about the extremely demanding workload on elite footballers.

The Liverpool boss has been a constant critic of congested fixtures within both the club and international calendars alongside his Premier League counterpart and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

However, Ceferin recently advised the pair of Premier League gaffers to hold their peace, claiming that both Klopp and Guardiola's salaries would reduce significantly if there were fewer matches.

The UEFA president also added that "those who should complain are the workers with a thousand euros a month in the factories."

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin AFP

However, Jurgen Klopp has seen his side suffered from injuries just weeks into the new season.

The 55-year-old German has now fired back at Ceferin's comments.

'I know what work means, I don't want to offend anyone'.

'Just to point out again that this game doesn't work without the players and is only really nice when the best are on the field.'

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is unhappy with the number of games, top players have to be involved in recently
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is unhappy with the number of games, top players have to be involved in recently Imago

"Aleksander Ceferin comes out of the corner and makes a polemical statement that other people have to work a lot more. I know that, Mr. Ceferin doesn't have to tell me that." Klopp was quoted to have said to Kicker, via Goal.

Klopp further insisted that football has too many stakeholders working to create extra tournaments and adding more teams to existing competitions without caring about the players' physical and mental wellbeing, with regards to the Nations League - held by UEFA every two years.

Thiago Alacantara came off injured in their 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday
Thiago Alacantara came off injured in their 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday Imago

"Everyone pulls [new tournaments], nobody thinks about the players. Not one," Klopp declared.

Klopp's latest comments is understood to be as a result of the frustrating toll the rigorous fixture scheduling takes on players with not less than 6 stars currently out for Liverpool.

The Reds play on Monday night as they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield in their second game of the season with Klopp's side looking to win having dropped points in their season opener against Fulham.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Jurgen Klopp has responded to Aleksander Ceferin's latest comments about fixture scheduling

    'Mr Ceferin doesn't have to tell me that!' - Liverpool boss fires back at UEFA president over 'crazy' fixture scheduling

  • Victor Osimhen was on target as Napoli kicked off their Serie A campaign with an emphatic win

    Osimhen off the mark as Napoli thrash Hellas Verona to kick off Serie A campaign with win

  • Pinnick says he will not seek another term in office

    Amaju Pinnick provides an update on his future as NFF president

Recommended articles

'Mr Ceferin doesn't have to tell me that!' - Liverpool boss fires back at UEFA president over 'crazy' fixture scheduling

'Mr Ceferin doesn't have to tell me that!' - Liverpool boss fires back at UEFA president over 'crazy' fixture scheduling

Osimhen off the mark as Napoli thrash Hellas Verona to kick off Serie A campaign with win

Osimhen off the mark as Napoli thrash Hellas Verona to kick off Serie A campaign with win

Amaju Pinnick provides an update on his future as NFF president

Amaju Pinnick provides an update on his future as NFF president

FIFA 23: Marvel and EA Sports collaborate to reveal FUT Super Heroes

FIFA 23: Marvel and EA Sports collaborate to reveal FUT Super Heroes

NBA Africa, FIBA and Egyptian Basketball Federation to host Basketball Without Borders In Egypt

NBA Africa, FIBA and Egyptian Basketball Federation to host Basketball Without Borders In Egypt

FA to investigate Thomas Tuchel over 'spiteful' Anthony Taylor claims

FA to investigate Thomas Tuchel over 'spiteful' Anthony Taylor claims

Trending

Kenneth Omeruo (r) is the new Leganes captain.

Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo makes history at Leganes

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Super Falcons are set to return to Morocco after the North Africans were awarded the hosting rights for WAFCON 2024

Report: Morocco to host Nigeria and other African countries again in 2024