'Mr Ceferin doesn't have to tell me that!' - Liverpool boss fires back at UEFA president over 'crazy' fixture scheduling

The Liverpool boss has been a constant critic of congested fixtures within both the club and international calendars alongside his Premier League counterpart and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

However, Ceferin recently advised the pair of Premier League gaffers to hold their peace, claiming that both Klopp and Guardiola's salaries would reduce significantly if there were fewer matches.

The UEFA president also added that "those who should complain are the workers with a thousand euros a month in the factories."

AFP

Jurgen Klopp fires back at Aleksander Ceferin over fixture scheduling

However, Jurgen Klopp has seen his side suffered from injuries just weeks into the new season.

The 55-year-old German has now fired back at Ceferin's comments.

'I know what work means, I don't want to offend anyone'.

'Just to point out again that this game doesn't work without the players and is only really nice when the best are on the field.'

Imago

"Aleksander Ceferin comes out of the corner and makes a polemical statement that other people have to work a lot more. I know that, Mr. Ceferin doesn't have to tell me that." Klopp was quoted to have said to Kicker, via Goal.

Klopp further insisted that football has too many stakeholders working to create extra tournaments and adding more teams to existing competitions without caring about the players' physical and mental wellbeing, with regards to the Nations League - held by UEFA every two years.

Imago

"Everyone pulls [new tournaments], nobody thinks about the players. Not one," Klopp declared.

Klopp's latest comments is understood to be as a result of the frustrating toll the rigorous fixture scheduling takes on players with not less than 6 stars currently out for Liverpool.