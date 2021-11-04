RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Klopp gives injury updates on Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

Liverpool's victory over Atletico on Wednesday night came at a high price for a few of their stars.

Roberto Firmino picked up a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken stock of his squad after a nerveless display European display on Wednesday. The Reds, who were in action against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League, won by two goals to nil.

Klopp provided an update on the physical condition of his players during his post-match press conference. The greatest worry was for Roberto Firmino, who pulled up with a hamstring injury in the 78th minute after being brought on at half-time.

The German tactician said on Firmino: "If Bobby Firmino hadn't gone off with a hamstring injury, it would have been much better. But it was a good performance. I wouldn't have expected this when I saw the draw. For tonight, job done."

Roberto Firmino
On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Klopp confirmed that his 78th-minute substitution was only a precautionary move.

"He's fine. We didn't want to push him. We need all the boys," Klopp said concerning the England international.

One player who didn't make it to the matchday squad at all was young midfielder Curtis Jones. Klopp bemoaned his team's bad luck with injuries, revealing that the England international would be out for up to a week after picking up an injury on the training ground.

“You need to be lucky with injuries here and there, and we are not that lucky," Klopp said. "Especially in midfield. Last night in training, Curtis got a finger to the eye and cannot see out of it. He needs to lie down for a week.”

Liverpool put on a commanding display and were never in jeopardy of losing the game against Los Rojiblancos, who had Felipe sent off in the 36th minute. Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane helped the Reds to a guaranteed top spot and knockout qualification after just four games.

Klopp's men are next in action on Sunday 7th November, traveling to the London Stadium to face West Ham before the international break. They sit second on the Premier League table, three points off leaders Chelsea.

