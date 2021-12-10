Ex Barca defender Firpo blasts Koeman, calls him a liar in extraordinary outburst

Firpo moved to Camp Nou in 2019 under Ernesto Valverde but the Dominican-born player found life difficult after Koeman took charge in 2020. The defender called time on his Barcelona nightmare after moving to Leeds United this summer for £13m.

In an extraordinary interview with Cadena SER via Marca, the versatile defender lifted the lid on what transpired while he was on the books at Barcelona. Firpo mentioned that he felt disrespected during his time with the Spanish giants.

Firpo said: "I came to lose my enthusiasm for football and I realized the importance of family. There were things with Koeman that I did not understand, and at certain times there were disrespect for me and my teammates.

"I do not understand that the day after a game, when the substitutes were training, he stayed in his room. If I'm a substitute and I have to show you things."

The Leeds defender then went on to make shocking claims that Koeman lied to him about a perceived negative influence on the squad and laziness in training.

"I ask him, and he starts to lie to me. At that point, why would I keep asking him for them. He tells me things that don't make sense, like that I train badly, that I contaminate the group. Ask who you want. Let's see if any of the staff tells you the same about me," the defender revealed.

Firpo countered that a young defender like him could not have corrupted a group of serial winners and also challenged Koeman to ask other staff members at the club if they would say the same of him.

"I do not know what it means that I contaminate the group, I suppose it would refer to my attitude. I do not know in what way a young boy who has just arrived is going to contaminate a group that has won everything and has been there all their lives. My opinion It is not going to change their way of training at all or absolutely nothing," Firpo blasted.