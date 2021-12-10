Ex Barca defender Firpo blasts Koeman, calls him a liar in extraordinary outburst

Former Barcelona defender Junior Firpo has gone on a tirade about his time at the Spanish club under sacked manager Ronald Koeman. The 25-year-old accused Koeman of lying about his supposed negative influence on the squad and subsequently making him lose the enthusiasm to play football.
Firpo moved to Camp Nou in 2019 under Ernesto Valverde but the Dominican-born player found life difficult after Koeman took charge in 2020. The defender called time on his Barcelona nightmare after moving to Leeds United this summer for £13m.
In an extraordinary interview with Cadena SER via Marca, the versatile defender lifted the lid on what transpired while he was on the books at Barcelona. Firpo mentioned that he felt disrespected during his time with the Spanish giants.
Firpo said: "I came to lose my enthusiasm for football and I realized the importance of family. There were things with Koeman that I did not understand, and at certain times there were disrespect for me and my teammates.
"I do not understand that the day after a game, when the substitutes were training, he stayed in his room. If I'm a substitute and I have to show you things."
The Leeds defender then went on to make shocking claims that Koeman lied to him about a perceived negative influence on the squad and laziness in training.
"I ask him, and he starts to lie to me. At that point, why would I keep asking him for them. He tells me things that don't make sense, like that I train badly, that I contaminate the group. Ask who you want. Let's see if any of the staff tells you the same about me," the defender revealed.
Firpo countered that a young defender like him could not have corrupted a group of serial winners and also challenged Koeman to ask other staff members at the club if they would say the same of him.
"I do not know what it means that I contaminate the group, I suppose it would refer to my attitude. I do not know in what way a young boy who has just arrived is going to contaminate a group that has won everything and has been there all their lives. My opinion It is not going to change their way of training at all or absolutely nothing," Firpo blasted.
Firpo has already made 12 appearances for Leeds United this season under Marcelo Bielsa, just six short of the 18 appearances he racked up at Barcelona all through last season. The former Spain U21 star joins a list of former Blaugrana players including Luis Suarez and Miralem Pjanic to speak out about Koeman's methods at Barcelona.
