Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi has helped Egyptian club Al Ahly to win a record ninth CAF Champions League title.

Ajayi was on from the start when Al Ahly beat fellow Egyptian club Zamalek 2-1 in the final on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Playing from the right side of Al Ahly's attack, the Nigerian was involved early on for his side and could have set up a goal with a fine reverse pass if not for a big miss by Hussein El Shahat.

He, however, could have done better with his marking in the lead up to Zamalek's first-half goal.

He trailed Shikabala but couldn't put in a fine challenge as the Egyptian forward got inside the Al Ahly box before cutting to his left for a fantastic finish.

The 24-year-old played 67 minutes of the game before he was taken off. He watched from the bench as his side scored a late winner to clinch the title.

The Nigeria international is now a CAF Champions League winner. He also becomes the third Nigerian to win the title outside of Nigeria joining Emmanuel Amunike who won with Zamalek in 1993 and Willie Opara who won with Orlando Pirates in 1995.

This trophy is also Ajayi's eighth title with Al Ahly.