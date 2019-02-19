Super Eagles striker Junior Oluwafemi Ajayi has extended his contract with Egyptian side Al Ahly.

The 23-year-old Ajayi has decided to continue his career with Al Ahly until 2020.

Ajayi who narrowly missed out on the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has continued to develop in Egypt after recovering from an injury.

The Nigeria international joined Al Ahly from Tunisian league giants CS Sfaxien in 2016.

Since he joined Ajayi has scored a total of 24 goals in 80 games for Al Ahly and has become one of the leading marksmen on the continent.

Al Ahly confirmed the extension of Ajayi on their official social media handles before a statement on their official website.

The statement said, “Sayed Abdel Hafiz, the club's football director, announced the extension of the contract for Junior Ajay, the team player, for three years to come.

"Abdul Hafiz said the player had a desire to extend his contract, which is in line with his desire to stay in the club for the next period.”

After a three month lay off Ajayi is back to his best as he leads A lAhly in their charge to win the CAF Champions League.

Ajayi is expected to return to action when Al Ahly take on El Dakhleya in an Egyptian Premier League encounter scheduled for Wednesday, February 20.