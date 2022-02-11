Highly-rated Belgian defender Jules Van Cleemput has chosen Super Eagles winger Moses Simon as the defender that made him suffer most in a match.
Simon Moses is every defender's nightmare - Belgian defender Van Cleemput
Nantes forward Moses Simon has earned rave reviews for his pace and dribbling skills
The 24-year-old Belgian centre-back who now plays for Charleroi made his Belgian First Division A debut for Mechelen on July 1, 2016, against K.A.S Eupen.
In an interview with Belgian TV outlet RTBF, Van Cleemput stated that it was a nightmare defending against the 26-year-old Nantes winger because of his pace.
Van Cleemput said: "The forward who made me suffer the most was Moses Simon with Gent, during my first season in D1A, 4 years ago.
"I had no experience, I didn't know how to defend against such a fast player: it was a real nightmare… but the match taught me a lot.”
Van Cleemput and Moses Simon faced each other four times during Moses Simon's three-year stint at KAA Gent between 2015 and 2018.
The Super Eagles winger was at his best during the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon where he recorded one goal and an assist in three games.