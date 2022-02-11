Simon Moses is every defender's nightmare - Belgian defender Van Cleemput

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nantes forward Moses Simon has earned rave reviews for his pace and dribbling skills

Jules Van Cleemput picks Moses Simon as the best winger he has ever faced
Jules Van Cleemput picks Moses Simon as the best winger he has ever faced

Highly-rated Belgian defender Jules Van Cleemput has chosen Super Eagles winger Moses Simon as the defender that made him suffer most in a match.

Recommended articles

The 24-year-old Belgian centre-back who now plays for Charleroi made his Belgian First Division A debut for Mechelen on July 1, 2016, against K.A.S Eupen.

Moses Simon was the game's standout player as Nigeria ran out comfortable winners against Sudan (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)
Moses Simon was the game's standout player as Nigeria ran out comfortable winners against Sudan (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju) Pulse Nigeria

In an interview with Belgian TV outlet RTBF, Van Cleemput stated that it was a nightmare defending against the 26-year-old Nantes winger because of his pace.

Van Cleemput said: "The forward who made me suffer the most was Moses Simon with Gent, during my first season in D1A, 4 years ago.

"I had no experience, I didn't know how to defend against such a fast player: it was a real nightmare… but the match taught me a lot.”

Moses Simon had AFCON defenders on strings in Garoua (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Kabiru Abubakar/fotodezamora)
Moses Simon had AFCON defenders on strings in Garoua (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Kabiru Abubakar/fotodezamora) Pulse Nigeria

Van Cleemput and Moses Simon faced each other four times during Moses Simon's three-year stint at KAA Gent between 2015 and 2018.

The Super Eagles winger was at his best during the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon where he recorded one goal and an assist in three games.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Trending

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Abdou Diallo (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON