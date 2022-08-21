LA LIGA

Jules Koundé to miss Barcelona clash with Real Sociedad

Barca fans might have to wait a bit longer to see Koundé in the team's line-up.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is still yet to be registered
Barcelona have failed to register Jules Koundé for their second match La Liga match of the season.

The Catalans will travel to Anoeta to play against Real Sociedad in round two of the new campaign having dropped points against Rayo Vallecano in their opening game of the season.

Their failure to register their French center-back means that he will miss his second official match of the season because of the salary cap.

The Blaugrana had tried everything on Saturday but the complication in the departures of Aubameyang and especially Memphis Depay have made it temporarily impossible to lower the club's salary bill.

Barcelona center-back Jules Koundé
Koundé reportedly remained at home to the disappointment of the coaching staff who had plans to start him in Sunday's game.

Barcelona have worked extensively to register Koundé since his arrival.

The negotiations with LaLiga have been constant but the Catalans have already been warned that the salary bill had to be reduced by about €20 million to be able to register their new center-back.

According to SPORT, Barça was going to take serious action if Memphis Depay had signed his departure to Juventus to understand that he could exchange the Dutchman's registration for that of the Frenchman's.

Memphis Depay will leave Barcelona this summer
However, the cub received the news that the operation had been stopped.

Depay has reportedly everything agreed terms with Barcelona to terminate his contract, but the economic demands of the Dutchman is what is holding a final agreement with Juventus for now.

Barcelona is working on three minimum departures to close them in the next 72 hours and so that they can finally register the last of their summer signings ahead of their third league fixture.

