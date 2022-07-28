TRANSFERS

Jules Kounde leaves Lagos, heading to Barcelona for medical and official presentation in the coming hours

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

French defender Jules Kounde has left the Sevilla pre-season training camp in Lagos ahead of completing Barcelona transfer.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer

French defender Jules Kounde has reportedly left Sevilla’s training camp and is now headed to Barcelona to complete his transfer to the Catalan giants.

Recommended articles

Sevilla are currently in Lagos, Portugal where they have set up a training camp for the pre-season preparation but are now without their star man.

This latest development is a confirmation of the reports circulated on Wednesday, stating that Barcelona and Sevilla had reached an agreement worth over €50 million for the transfer.

Acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona had reached an agreement with Sevilla for Kounde with the three magic words…”here we go”.

Jules Koundé: Destination Chelsea or Barcelona?

Barcelona reach agreement for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Interested FC, Charity FC, Congratulations FC and the real truth behind the nicknames

Words usually mean that the transfer is all but done even if there hasn’t been an official confirmation from the parties involved.

Sevilla and Chelsea had previously agreed a transfer fee but it was reported the player preferred Barcelona and waited for them.

Now that Barcelona have been able to strike an accord with fellow La Liga club, Sevilla the deal is all but done pending official confirmation as personal terms with Kounde was never a problem.

Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer
Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer Twitter

His absence from the Sevilla squad validates that report as he is now said to be enroute Barcelona to undergo a medical before he can officially sign for the club of his dreams and be presented.

Everything is projected to be done in the next few hours, between today dn tomorrow for Jules Kounde to officially be a Barcelona player.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Paul Onuachu injured, to miss Genk's game against Standard Liege

    Paul Onuachu injured, to miss Genk's game against Standard Liege

  • Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer

    Jules Kounde leaves Lagos, heading to Barcelona for medical and official presentation in the coming hours

  • Free Agents Super Eagles stars (2)

    Super Eagles stars who are currently without a club

Recommended articles

Paul Onuachu injured, to miss Genk's game against Standard Liege

Paul Onuachu injured, to miss Genk's game against Standard Liege

Jules Kounde leaves Lagos, heading to Barcelona for medical and official presentation in the coming hours

Jules Kounde leaves Lagos, heading to Barcelona for medical and official presentation in the coming hours

Super Eagles stars who are currently without a club

Super Eagles stars who are currently without a club

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play with 2 brothers on the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play with 2 brothers on the Milwaukee Bucks

Lookman edges closer to Atalanta switch

Lookman edges closer to Atalanta switch

You cannot stop Moses Simon 'one-on-one' - Sissoko hails Super Eagles star

You cannot stop Moses Simon 'one-on-one' - Sissoko hails Super Eagles star

Trending

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards

African Women's Footballer of the Year Winners [Updated List from 2001 - 2022]

Asisat Oshoala has won the African Player of the Year five (5) times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2022) (Twitter/CAF)
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Yaya Toure