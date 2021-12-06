Bellingham in hot water as German FA open criminal investigation into match-fixing comments

The Dortmund youngster dredged up referee Felix Zwayer's previous match-fixing conviction after the official awarded a penalty to Bayern Munich for a perceived handball by Mats Hummels. The 18-year-old claimed that such should be expected from a referee who has a history with match-fixing.

AFP

As a result of this, the Head of the German FA's control committee has revealed that Bellingham is now part of a criminal complaint.

"The control committee will examine the statement of the Dortmund player Jude Bellingham for its relevance to sports criminal law," Nachreiner told Bild.

The complaint was filed by Marco Haase, a voluntary referee observer for the German FA.

However, the Dortmund leadership is strongly behind the young midfielder as gathered from the comments of the Dortmund Sporting Director Marc Zorc. The Dortmund executive put down Bellingham's comments to youthful exuberance and emotions but states that he does not see much need for a criminal investigation.

AFP

"The boy is 18, talking after a heated, emotional game. He names old facts, you don't have to do that. He's just a hot spur. The things are in the world now, but we stand by him. I don't see anything problematic in terms of criminal law," Zorc explained.

Referee Felix Zwayer confessed to accepting a €300 bribe from 2. Bundesliga referee Robert Hoyzer in 2005 to influence proceedings in favour of German minnows Wuppertaler SV.