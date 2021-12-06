RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Bellingham in hot water as German FA open criminal investigation into match-fixing comments

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

The German FA are investigating a criminal complaint arising from Jude Bellingham's comments on match-fixing about Referee Felix Zwayer

Jude Bellingham brought up Referee Felix Zwayer's past match-fixing scandal after Saturday's clash with Bayern Munich
Jude Bellingham brought up Referee Felix Zwayer's past match-fixing scandal after Saturday's clash with Bayern Munich

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is now under investigation after a criminal complaint was lodged against him in the aftermath of his comments concerning the refereeing in Saturday's 'Der Klassiker' fixture between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Recommended articles

The Dortmund youngster dredged up referee Felix Zwayer's previous match-fixing conviction after the official awarded a penalty to Bayern Munich for a perceived handball by Mats Hummels. The 18-year-old claimed that such should be expected from a referee who has a history with match-fixing.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (L) risks punishment after accusing referee Felix Zwayer of cheating Dortmund out of a penalty and then awarding Bayern Munich one as the latter won 3-2 to move four points clear at the top of the table
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (L) risks punishment after accusing referee Felix Zwayer of cheating Dortmund out of a penalty and then awarding Bayern Munich one as the latter won 3-2 to move four points clear at the top of the table AFP

As a result of this, the Head of the German FA's control committee has revealed that Bellingham is now part of a criminal complaint.

"The control committee will examine the statement of the Dortmund player Jude Bellingham for its relevance to sports criminal law," Nachreiner told Bild.

The complaint was filed by Marco Haase, a voluntary referee observer for the German FA.

However, the Dortmund leadership is strongly behind the young midfielder as gathered from the comments of the Dortmund Sporting Director Marc Zorc. The Dortmund executive put down Bellingham's comments to youthful exuberance and emotions but states that he does not see much need for a criminal investigation.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern in a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund after finishing second to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or voting
Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern in a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund after finishing second to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or voting AFP

"The boy is 18, talking after a heated, emotional game. He names old facts, you don't have to do that. He's just a hot spur. The things are in the world now, but we stand by him. I don't see anything problematic in terms of criminal law," Zorc explained.

Referee Felix Zwayer confessed to accepting a €300 bribe from 2. Bundesliga referee Robert Hoyzer in 2005 to influence proceedings in favour of German minnows Wuppertaler SV.

Zwayer and three other officials pleaded guilty to their actions and have since served punishment for it.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bellingham in hot water as German FA open criminal investigation into match-fixing comments

Bellingham in hot water as German FA open criminal investigation into match-fixing comments

Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar

Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar

Top 5 Mobile Soccer Games For Your Leisure This Season

Top 5 Mobile Soccer Games For Your Leisure This Season

Is Allegri right about unrealistic Juventus expectations?

Is Allegri right about unrealistic Juventus expectations?

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

African players in Europe: Masuaku surprises Mendy to win derby

African players in Europe: Masuaku surprises Mendy to win derby

EURO EAGLES: Aribo can't stop scoring as Victor Moses, Nwakaeme and Awoniyi continue AFCON push with goals

EURO EAGLES: Aribo can't stop scoring as Victor Moses, Nwakaeme and Awoniyi continue AFCON push with goals

Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu: 17-year-old Nigerian star scores 1st professional goal for Rennes in Ligue 1

Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu: 17-year-old Nigerian star scores 1st professional goal for Rennes in Ligue 1

Rafael da Silva: Former Manchester United defender shows off amazing 'Theatre of dreams' tattoo

Rafael da Silva: Former Manchester United defender shows off amazing 'Theatre of dreams' tattoo

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year for the third time and says he feels confident about winning again in 2016