Chelsea eyeing €120m-rated Bundesliga star

David Ben
Chelsea are already looking to secure the future of their midfield with both Jorginho and Ngolo Kante's contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund with Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala during their Bundesliga match
Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund with Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala during their Bundesliga match

Jude Bellingham is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football. The Borussia Dortmund star has continued to lead the line in the heart of the Bavarians' midfield.

However, among the hosts of clubs interested in his services, Chelsea are understood to have taken a shock lead in the race for his signature.

The Blues are even prepared to launch a bid close to £90m to land Bellingham, according to German outlet Bild via Sport Witness.

The 19-year-old English international is said to be viewed as the "dream player" to bolster Graham Potter's midfield.

Jude Belligham
Jude Belligham pulse senegal

There has been reported contact between Chelsea and Dortmund, but the Germans are claimed to be holding out for closer to £105m (€120m).

Chelsea are yet to secure the futures of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante who are both out of contract at the end of the season and have been linked with moves away next year.

The Londoners who have also registered an interest in West Ham's Declan Rice, have now prioritized signing Bellingham over his Three Lions team-mate.

Jude Bellingham is a target for Chelsea
Jude Bellingham is a target for Chelsea Twitter

However, they will most likely face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City for his signature.

Bellingham is a nominee and a potential favourite for the 2022 Kopa Trophy and has already scored 4 goals in four appearances for Dortmund in the Champions League this season, having started in all nine of their Bundesliga matches as well.

